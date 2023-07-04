‘It's really special': Independence Day celebrations begin on the National Mall

As anyone who has celebrated the Fourth of July in D.C. knows, there’s more to the holiday than just fireworks.

Though it fell on a Tuesday this year, still thousands lined Constitution Avenue for the annual National Independence Day Parade in the nation’s capital, taking in the marching bands, floats and waving American flags. ​

​​“I’m retired from [Walter Reed National Military Medical Center], and I’m thankful to be in the United States. Praise God,” one woman said.

​There are many street closures surrounding the National Mall, and a big police presence to make sure everyone stays safe.

​For some, Independence Day in D.C. is a tradition, but for others, it’s their first time.

​​​“I’m a history major at school, and so it’s really special just that we’re in the nation’s capital,” an excited student said.

​​And the day is a hot one, with temperatures pushing into the 90s. D.C. activated its heat emergency plan as people cooled off with bottled water, under the shade of umbrellas and with fans.

​One couple also celebrated their second anniversary, saying, “It’s gone by pretty quickly. We specifically chose the Fourth of July, such a meaningful and important holiday as Americans.”

​​It’s a celebration, and a time to remember those who fought for the freedom we enjoy today.

​“​I just want my grandfathers who were colored patriots of the American Revolutionary War – I don’t want to get them left out, because they played a huge role,” one man said.

And tourists couldn’t help but join in on the holiday.

“I’m from Athens, Greece… and I’m very happy. It's a great honor for me to be here,” one woman said, decked out in red, white and blue.