“It's Not Fair”: Man Killed in Chillum While Heading to Work

A man found shot this weekend in Chillum, Maryland, was killed minutes before he started his work shift, his family said.

Prince George’s County officers discovered 41-year-old Efraín Huerta Morán with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on the 2400 block of Chillum Road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was such a surprise because it was so early,” his brother, Luis Herrera, told our sister station Telemundo 44. “He was putting on his boots to go to work when they did what they did to him.”

Herrera said Huerta Morán worked in a car wash in the area and was about to start his shift when he was attacked. The victim was a father of five and loved to take care of his plants and animals.

“It’s not fair, that someone can take the life of someone else just like that, without knowing all the pain that they leave,” Herrera said.

Authorities are offering a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. So far, police have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive.

El sábado, Efraín Huerta Morán se preparaba para comenzar su jornada laboral en un autolavado de Chillum, Maryland, cuando fue baleado de muerte por un desconocido.

Violence in the jurisdiction reached a 14-year high in 2021, with over 130 homicides recorded, according to police data. As of Tuesday, Prince George’s County had seen 19 homicides this year, authorities told T44.

County leaders are increasing their efforts to curb gun violence and other crimes in the jurisdiction, particularly those committed by youth. Last month, county executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a series of intervention measures, such as the creation of the Hope in Action initiative, which includes a new violence prevention task force and funding for over a dozen of community groups.

Huerta Morán’s family is raising funds to send the victim’s body back to his natal Mexico, Herrera said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 866-411-8477.