‘It's devastating': Multiple people displaced, injured in Clarksburg apartment fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

By Arielle Hixson

Multiple people are out of a home after a massive fire ripped through a Clarksburg apartment complex. Saturday morning, firefighters responded to the building on Clarksburg Square Road just after 8 a.m.

First Responders say at least 43 people are now displaced, and four residents and four firefighters suffered non life threatening injuries.

Elton Addison lives on the first floor of the building. He smelled smoke and immediately went into action.

“I ran in the house and got my kids,” Addison said. “Like I said, my two youngest ones were in the bath, so they literally went out of the building, no clothes on.”

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the top floor. Lori Rummers, a neighbor, saw the fire from the street.

“I was very scared because it was right here next to me, and so I just moved here three months ago, and so it was very scary just knowing that that could happen, and then being in a condo myself,” she said.

Several of the windows are broken in, and now the building is condemned.

Firefighters Saturday were clearing the debris and examining if the building could collapse due to fire and water damage.

Residents of the building now have to find a new place to live.

“It's devastating. You know, schools about to start, all the school stuff, everything, everything's in there,” Addison said. “I mean, this is hard. This is so unfortunate.”

