‘It Really Hurts': Electrical Fire Destroys Decades-Old Auto Shop in Northern Virginia

A family business in Woodbridge, Virginia, was destroyed in a fire, and now the community is trying to help them rebuild.

Penny's Used Auto Parts has been operating on Minnieville Road for nearly 70 years. Richard "Penny" Archie took over the shop from his father in the mid 1970s.

The office and a few storage rooms at the auto shop caught fire on Sept. 29.

"Couple of my kids came out, you know, and to see them cry…" Archie said. "…it really hurts."

Fire officials ruled it was an electrical fire.

"Then you see it into this, burned down to the ground. It's heart wrenching," he said.

Archie believes there's at least $150,000 in damage.

But Archie doesn't count dollars to measure the loss. He counts memories.

Archie showed News4 one of the cars he once built for his daughter, Shannon Archie, out of what was lying around.

"Him and my uncle gave all the kids and grandkids their first cars. My first car was a Mustang," Shannon Archie said.

Many of those old cars were torched along with countless photos that once decorated a wall that's no longer standing.

The family says no insurance company would cover the cost of a scrap yard where costumers can pick their own parts.

"We've been to over 20 different insurance companies and every time it's just a plain 'No. No, no, no.' It's no high premium or we'll give you a low premium. It's just flat out 'no,'" Shannon Archie said.

Now, the community is chipping in and donating to an online fundraiser to help Archie rebuild.

Some of his loss can't be replaced, but he hopes to fix what he can for another generation of memories in the family business.