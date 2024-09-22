‘It may not be too late': Virginia man arrested for decades-old sexual assaults

A Fredericksburg man is facing charges for crimes allegedly committed over 40 years ago.

Fairfax County Police say a victim came forward back in June and said she was sexually assaulted multiple times at a horse farm in Great Falls.

News4 spoke with one of the victims, Stephanie, and she says all she's asking for is accountability.

“I just want victims to know that it may not be too late, and that you’ve been living with this your whole life,” she said.

Fairfax County Police say 81-year-old Edward Shelton is now facing two counts of indecent liberties charges.

In June, Fairfax County investigators say a witness told officers she was sexually assaulted multiple times by a man between the years of 1980 and 1983 at a horse farm in Great Falls.

Investigators say they learned Shelton worked as a horse farrier on several horse farms throughout Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County police say they later identified Shelton as a suspect.

“You feel like ‘I’m the only one, nobody knows, nobody is going to understand,’” Stephanie said.

Stephanie says she was sexually assaulted when she was between the ages of 11 and 13.

She’s hoping that her actions to come forward encourages other victims to do the same.

“I was shocked that my case wasn't too late, and I'm hoping that a lot of and I'm sure there are other victims of my perpetrator who will come forward,” Stephanie said. “Like I said, even if one of them looks at it and says, 'Oh, they finally got him,’ that makes me happy.”

Fairfax County Police are asking any other victims to come forward in this case.