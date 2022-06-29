Ish Smith to Set NBA Record With Latest Trade to Denver Nuggets

Ish Smith to set NBA record with latest trade to Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ish Smith has repeatedly been praised for his ability to gel in any NBA environment. His knack for fitting in will come in handy once again, as the former Wizards point guard was traded Wednesday to the Denver Nuggets.

Smith, who turns 34 next Tuesday, is on the brink of history after the trade went through (or, one might say, 'Ish-tory'). Denver will be the guard’s 13th destination in the NBA, setting an all-time league record. When he suits up this coming season, he'll have played for the Nuggets, Wizards, Hornets, Pistons, 76ers, Pelicans, Thunder, Suns, Bucks, Magic, Warriors, Grizzlies and Rockets.

Smith had two stints in Washington, from 2019-21 and again this past season after he was traded back to the Wizards from Charlotte. In 140 games in D.C. (the second-longest tenure he’s had with any team behind only Detroit), Smith was a reliable and shifty backup point guard who put up 9.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

When Smith signed with the Hornets as a free agent prior to the 2021-22 season, he became the fifth player in league history to suit up for 12 different squads, joining current NBC Sports Washington Wizards analyst Tony Massenberg. Now, though, Smith sets himself apart from the pack as he hits No. 13.

Smith was part of a trade package including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope that saw the Wizards snag the point guard they desperately needed in Monte Morris from the Nuggets. Washington also snagged two-way wing Will Barton as part of the trade.

Smith not only contributes to his team's success, but he also has an unwavering dedication to basketball. Even when losing, he told NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes in April, his love for the game has never abated.

“It's a game. You've gotta keep everything in perspective...When we step out on the floor, I thank the Lord every day, honestly, that we get an opportunity to play this game,” Smith said.

Smith, entering his 13th pro season out of Wake Forest University, is now a part of an appealing situation in the Mile High City. He’ll get to play alongside defending two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic on a Nuggets squad that’ll vie for a title next season. For a guy who’s played for 43% of the organizations in the NBA, that’s about as good a situation as you can get.