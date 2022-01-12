Investigators Release Video From Fatal Police Shooting in Silver Spring

Investigators released graphic video of a fatal police shooting last month in Montgomery County.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 29, police shot 27-year-old Osman Sesay of Silver Spring. Investigators say he had a gun.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division released the dashboard camera and body camera video Wednesday as part of its review of the shooting.

Police were first called to a shooting that injured a man in the 900 block of Bonifant Street at about 4:15 a.m., after an off-duty officer heard gunshots, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

That victim, a man, was taken to a hospital. Police believe he was not armed and knew his shooter.

The off-duty officer had noted a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle near the shooting scene and passed along the description to other officers, police said.

Police looking for the suspect's vehicle pulled someone over at Dartmouth and Wayne avenues, a residential intersection less than a mile from the earlier shooting, police said. The vehicle was the one reportedly involved in the shooting, and there were three people inside, police said.

Dashboard camera video shows the driver follow police commands and turn off the engine and put their hands outside the window.

Almost three seconds later, the video shows a man emerge from the back seat and raise his arm. Police opened fire.

Sesay was struck and died at the scene, police said.

Investigators say the video shows a gun in Sesay’s hand. Investigators did recover a handgun at the scene.

The two other people in the car, a man and woman, were taken into custody for questioning.

No officers were injured, a police spokesperson said. Four officers involved are on administrative leave as the Maryland Attorney General's office investigates.

Sesay was charged with attempted first-degree murder in 2018 but was acquitted. He sued the department and won a six-figure settlement.