Investigation Underway For Fatal Shooting in Downtown Frederick

A 26-year-old male was fatally shot Saturday in the Market Street area of Frederick, Maryland

By Allison Hageman

The Frederick Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old in downtown Frederick, Maryland that occurred Saturday, according to a release.

At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a Frederick police officer was patrolling the North Market Street area when he heard a gunshot. The officer then went to the scene and located gunshot victim Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, of Montgomery Village.

Olaniyi was taken to the hospital for his injury but died a short time later.

The third block of North Market Street was closed for several hours Saturday due to police activity, the police tweeted.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

This is an active investigation and the police ask that if anyone has any information they contact 301-600-TIPS (8477).

