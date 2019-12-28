Maryland

Investigation Follows Fatal Standoff at Maryland Home

By Associated Press

The FBI and a Maryland police department are investigating a fatal shooting at a home where a man, officers and SWAT team members exchanged fire.

Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened Friday after officers had responded to a family dispute call.

Police say the suspect wouldn't drop his weapon and began threatening officers and himself. An FBI SWAT team was brought in, and the standoff ended when he came out of the house and onto the driveway.

The dead man hasn't been identified, and an autopsy was being performed. No law enforcement was injured.

