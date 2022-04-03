Intruder Sexually Assaults Georgetown Student in DC Home: Officials

A Georgetown University student was awoken by an intruder early Sunday who sexually assaulted him in his own home, school officials said.

The victim was asleep in their residence in the 3500 block of O Street NW and woke up to an unknown male touching him sexually, according to a letter shared with the Georgetown University community. The attack reportedly occurred between 4:15 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The intruder fled the home without taking any property. There was no sign of forced entry, officials said.

The suspect is described as a male with a fair complexion who stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a dark jacket, sweatpants and a red, white and blue beanie hat when he fled, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating and is expected to release more details soon.

Anyone who witnesses something suspicious is encouraged to contact the Georgetown University Police Department or 911.