19-Year-Old ID'd as Intruder Killed at Peruvian Ambassador's DC Home: Police

A 19-year-old Maryland man has been identified as the alleged intruder killed at the Washington, D.C., home of the Peruvian ambassador, District police said Saturday.

Gordon Casey, of Germantown, Maryland, is accused of smashing several windows with a metal pole and ignoring officers' commands before police shot him on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police didn’t detail a possible motive for Casey.

A shooting investigation is underway at a residence linked to the Peruvian Embassy in Northwest D.C., police say.

Neither the ambassador, Oswaldo de Rivero, nor his family were hurt, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee and the embassy said.

Secret Service officers were called to the home in the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW, in the leafy, quiet Forest Hills neighborhood, just before 8 a.m. for a reported burglary in process. The ambassador’s family heard windows in the rear of the home being smashed, Contee said.

The officers found that a Casey had smashed multiple windows and was holding a metal pole in the backyard, police said.

One officer fired their Taser at the Casey, but it did not take effect, police said.

Two other officers fired their service pistols, hitting Casey, police said.

DC Fire and EMS treated Casey, but he died at the scene, police said.

Police said earlier this week that they believed the incident was random and was not a direct attack on the ambassador.

Incidents of this type are rare in the neighborhood, the chief said.

The home sits on 10 acres of mostly wooded land surrounded by tall fencing and accessible only through gated entrances.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

