Apply for Internships at NBC4 and Telemundo 44

NBC4 and Telemundo 44 are recruiting students for our college internship programs.

The internships are paid positions that provide professional learning experience and an opportunity for students to explore careers in the broadcast and digital news industries.

Internships are offered during the fall, spring and summer semesters to enrolled juniors, seniors or graduate students with cumulative GPAs of 3.0 or higher.

"My experience as an NBC Washington digital team intern was among the most formative of my college career. While I learned how to write ledes and interview sources in classrooms and at my college newspaper, interning at NBC Washington taught me how to do these things for bigger audiences and on tighter deadlines," said fall 2017 intern Abby Vesoulis, who went on to work as a political reporter for Time Magazine. "I’m certain that I would not have been successful in this field without the mentorship and skills I gained at NBC."

Grace Hayba, a summer intern for NBC4, said her internship prepared her to be a broadcast reporter.

"I had the opportunity to personally interview members of the community while shadowing reporters, and was also able to sit in on newscasts in the studio and control room," she said. "I am so grateful for the advice everyone at News4 and Telemundo gave me on how to report on local and national issues in a major market."

As a condition of acceptance into the program, an official letter from your college or university stating proof of your GPA and status is required. All applicants must be 18 years or older and authorized to work in the United States.

If you are interested in the program, please submit your resume, a cover letter stating your preference of internship assignment, career goals and the dates you are available to:

NBC Washington

4001 Nebraska Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20016

NBCDCIntern@nbcuni.com

Submissions via email are preferred.

Deadlines:

Spring: Oct. 31

Summer: Feb. 15

Fall: July 1

Read more about our internships in: Advertising and Promotion, NBCWashington.com, Community Affairs, Human Resources, News4, Sales / Marketing, Sports and Telemundo 44.

Advertising and Promotion

• Learn firsthand the operation of promoting news stories

• Observe the process of postproduction in linear and nonlinear editing suites

• Experience field producing with shooters and producers

• Develop familiarity with strategy of promotion scheduling

• Compose show descriptions for on-air use

Schedule requirements: 3 days per week.

NBC Washington Digital Team

• Pitch, report and write news and features

• Put together photo galleries and digital videos

• Turn TV stories into multimedia digital stories

• Cut video from broadcasts

• Identify opportunities for graphics and data visualization

• Shadow digital editors, TV producers, assignment desk editors and others

• Assist with social media

• Note: Applicants should submit written work samples (links, documents and/or PDFs) along with a resume and cover letter.

Schedule requirements: During fall and spring semesters, approximately 15 hours per week. During summer, 30-35 hours per week preferred. Some evenings up to 9 p.m. may be required.

Community Affairs•

Observe and participate in the planning of weekly public affairs program. Assist in online research and scheduling of guests

• Update and maintain the nbcwashington.com online community calendar

• Assist with planning, and participate in, special station events and projects

• Demonstrate good judgment, resourcefulness, confidence and a positive attitude in response to viewer comments and requests

• Monitor team meetings, compose minutes and circulate final copies to team members

• Conduct station tours

• Utilize Word, Excel, PowerPoint and other programs in execution of assignments

• Must be able to manage multiple assignments with short deadlines

• Spanish language proficiency a plus

Schedule requirements: Minimum two days per week (Tuesday and Friday), 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with some Saturdays and additional hours based on department needs and intern availability.

Human Resources

• Assist in reviewing resumes and intern placement

• Track interns for FCC regulations

• Observe and assist in the preparation of labor arbitrations and grievances

• Assist in the creation and implementation of employee events and special projects

• Opportunity to learn about the cross functional aspects of various departments and how they operate

• Communicate regularly with all levels of management

• Must have strong written and oral communication

• Should have strong computer and organizational skills



Schedule requirements: Flexible.

News4 News Interns

News4 Broadcast Interns

Interns are introduced to every aspect of our news operation, within a structured and supervised environment. Local news interns spend time in each unit observing, learning, and participating.

During their rotation, interns will:

• Participate in daily editorial process: planning, researching, newsgathering, logging, writing and editing

• Accompany reporters and crews on stories to learn editorial and technical aspects of news gathering

• Shadow producers and assignment editors

• Produce individual news stories for demo reels and online

• Participate in studio anchor session

• Participate in brown bag lunches and informational sessions with NBC4 staffers

• Handle daily office administration functions and assist on the assignment desk

• Create individual special project opportunities

• Interns should have some experience in journalism, at least in the classroom, but preferably in a television newsroom setting.



Schedule requirements: Interns should be willing to work a variety of shifts in order to get the best experience. Interns should be able to work 2-3 full days in the fall and spring and 4 full days during the summer session.

Sales/Marketing

• Write and edit sales proposals and letters to clients

• Analyze and interpret audience research

• Assist staff with sales contracts, grids and administrative duties

• Assist in the production of sales presentations and videotapes

• Update client database

• Participate in internal sales and station meetings

• Accompany NBC4 representatives to external client meetings

• Demonstrate strong telephone skills

• Demonstrate working knowledge of Macintosh operating system, Microsoft Word, Excel and internet navigation



Schedule requirements: Flexible.

Sports



• Observe elements that go into producing television sports on the national and local levels

• See projects go from an idea to the edit room to the air

• Assist with the field production of live shots and features

• Chart sporting events and assist in production of highlight packages



Schedule requirements: Flexible.

Telemundo 44 News Interns

Telemundo 44 news interns are introduced to every aspect of our news operation, within a structured and supervised environment. Interns spend time in each unit observing, learning and participating. Interns must be bilingual (English/Spanish), both written and verbal.

During their rotation, interns will:

• Participate in daily editorial process: planning, researching, newsgathering, logging, writing and editing

• Accompany reporters and crews on stories to learn editorial and technical aspects of news gathering

• Shadow producers and assignment editors

• Produce individual news stories for demo reels and online

• Participate in studio anchor session

• Participate in brown bag lunches and informational sessions with NBC4 staffers

• Handle daily office administration functions and assist on the assignment desk

• Create individual special project opportunities

• Interns should have some experience in journalism, at least in the classroom, but preferably in a television newsroom setting