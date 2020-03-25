Inova Urgent Care Opens Three Respiratory Illness Clinics

Inova Urgent Care (UCC) staffed respiratory illness clinics at Dulles South, North Arlington and Tysons Wednesday to evaluate all patients with respiratory illness symptoms, according to a press release from Fairfax County Emergency Information. The three clinics can also collect COVID-19 vehicle-side samples ordered by physicians.

Once a patient arrives at the clinic, a clinician will greet them at their vehicle to escort them into the respiratory clinic for evaluation or testing.

For patients who take the test for COVID-19, a UCC nurse will contact individuals whose results are negative. For those whose test indicates positive results a UCC nurse will coordinate with the patient’s regular doctor for notification and further direction. Patients can expect results in about four to seven days.

UCC asks that people contact their regular doctor before coming to any Inova Respiratory Illness Clinic.

Clinics will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Addresses for the clinics are:

Inova Urgent Care – Dulles South

24801 Pinebrook Rd. #110

Chantilly, VA 20152

703-722-2500

Inova Urgent Care – North Arlington

4600 Lee Hwy.

Arlington, VA 22207

571-492-3080

Inova Urgent Care – Tysons

8357 Leesburg Pike

Vienna, VA 22182

571-665-6440