‘Innocent lives are gone for nothing:' 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Accokeek car meetup

Two people were killed, and another person was injured, in a shooting in Accokeek, Maryland, at a weekly car meetup with hundreds of people present, police said.

Prince George’s County police responded to a parking lot near Manokeek Village Center off Berry Road about 11:45 p.m. Thursday and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

One of the men killed was paralyzed from the chest down, according to Tammala Swan, who said one of the victims is her brother. At the scene early Friday, she shared her grief with News4.

“My brother, my baby brother, he was already handicapped, and he was probably trying to get away but couldn’t ‘cause he was paralyzed from the chest down,” Swan said. “They just shot him for no reason.”

She wants people with information to come forward. Police have asked anyone with photos or videos of the shooting to contact them.

“If you saw something, please say something. Innocent lives are gone for nothing. The crime and killing and shooting and everything else has got to stop,” Swan said.

A third victim with a gunshot wound drove himself to a hospital and is stable, police said.

Abandoned cups, papers, coolers and camp chairs were seen in the parking lot on Friday morning, along with a mobility scooter.

Some of the car meetup attendees stayed on the scene for hours. They told News4 that the car meetup happens every week; people go for camaraderie, conversations and even to clean their cars.

Further information on the victims’ identities was not immediately released.

Police are set to check security camera footage from the stores nearby.