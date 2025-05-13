Inmate stabbed, killed at DC jail

An inmate was killed in a astabbing at the D.C. jail on Monday, police say.

Officers found 29-year-old Carlos Shelley suffering from apparent stab wounds about 2:30 p.m., police said.

Medics came to the D.C. Central Detention Facility on D Street SE and pronounced Shelley dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating the killing. Police did not give any information about a suspect or what might have led up to the stabbing.

Shelley, of Southeast, was awaiting trial on carjacking charges.

