Washington DC

Inmate stabbed, killed at DC jail

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

An inmate was killed in a astabbing at the D.C. jail on Monday, police say.

Officers found 29-year-old Carlos Shelley suffering from apparent stab wounds about 2:30 p.m., police said.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Medics came to the D.C. Central Detention Facility on D Street SE and pronounced Shelley dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating the killing. Police did not give any information about a suspect or what might have led up to the stabbing.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Shelley, of Southeast, was awaiting trial on carjacking charges.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us