Inmate Slain by Cellmate at State Prison in Maryland, Police Say

An inmate found dead in a Maryland state prison was murdered, and authorities believe his cellmate is the suspect, state police said.

Police say the victim, 27-year-old Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, was found in his cell at the Jessup Correctional Institution in Jessup, Maryland, with multiple injuries Saturday afternoon. Anne Arundel County EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Delfosse's specific cause of death is not yet known. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results.

He had been serving time in Jessup for burglary, state police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police said the suspect in the killing, another inmate, is being held at another location within the Division of Correction. He has not been charged, and his name will not be released until he is, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Delfosse and the suspect were cellmates, police said.

Maryland state police homicide unit investigators are being assisted by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit. The results of their investigation will be given to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney’s Office to determine charges.