Inmate at DC Jail Dies of Coronavirus, in First Virus Death at Facility

A man who was an inmate at the D.C. jail has died of coronavirus, in the first death from the virus at the facility.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was 51. He was hospitalized Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday morning. His family was notified.

“We send them our deep condolences,” Bowser said.

More than 40 inmates have tested positive with the virus. Some filed a class action lawsuit seeking early release and enhanced cleaning of the facility.

Over the weekend, a judge ordered independent inspectors to visit the jail and evaluate safety and sanitation procedures, including whether inmates are each given a bar of soap per week.

Thirty-six inmates were eligible to be released early from the jail as of Friday, after the mayor granted them additional “good time” credits. The inmates all had misdemeanor convictions.

