10 Hospitalized After Apartment Fire in Montgomery Co.: Officials

Ten people were rushed to the hospital and about 45 people are temporarily displaced Friday after a fire erupted in a Montgomery County apartment building, firefighters say.

A two-story apartment building on the 18000 block of Lost Knife Circle was entirely evacuated before dawn as the blaze tore through a living room and kitchen.

Chopper4 footage from the scene shows a top-floor window broken, revealing a seriously damaged room.

EMS evaluated at least half a dozen patients, Montgomery County Fire Spokesman Pete Piringer said. One person suffered burn injuries, firefighters said.

About 75 firefighters responded and were able to get the blaze under control. They are working to clear smoke from the building.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Volunteers with the Red Cross provided assistance to the victims.

