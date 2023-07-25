Infant's injuries lead to child abuse charges against Maryland man

A Maryland man is facing child abuse charges after doctors discovered that a 6-week-old infant had suffered significant injuries, including fractured bones.

The baby was first taken to Frederick Health Hospital before medics transferred the child to Children's National Hospital in D.C. Information about the child's current condition is unknown at this time.

Child Protective Services contacted the Frederick Police Department about the child's injuries on Wednesday, July 19, police said. Over the following days, investigators did numerous interviews and went to the home where they suspected the abuse happened, police said.

Detectives then got an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Keith Patrick Lewis based on their investigation and the information they received from doctors at Children's National.

On Friday, officers arrested Lewis and charged him with first- and second-degree child abuse.

He was held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center over the weekend. Police said Lewis' bond was reduced to $10,000 during a hearing on Monday.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.