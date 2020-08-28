Photos: Commitment March on Washington

This Friday, crowds gathered on the National Mall for the Commitment March to continue the fight for equality in the United States, nearly 60 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, organizers set up a stage and chairs on the Lincoln Memorial, and caravans of marchers gathered near the National Mall, all in preparation for the day's events.

The speaking program is expected to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET and will be followed by a two-hour march.

Due to the pandemic, anyone attending the march must wear a mask, organizers say. Organizers also will provide hand sanitizing stations and conduct temperature checks throughout the event.