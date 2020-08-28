Photos: Commitment March on Washington

This Friday, crowds gathered on the National Mall for the Commitment March to continue the fight for equality in the United States, nearly 60 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
In the wee hours of Friday morning, organizers set up a stage and chairs on the Lincoln Memorial, and caravans of marchers gathered near the National Mall, all in preparation for the day's events.
The speaking program is expected to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET and will be followed by a two-hour march.
Due to the pandemic, anyone attending the march must wear a mask, organizers say. Organizers also will provide hand sanitizing stations and conduct temperature checks throughout the event.
Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: Rev. Al Sharpton, whose National Action Network organized the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington in support of racial justice, looks out at the rally and march from the top of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 57th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech at the same location. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: A young boy cools off in the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial as Martin Luther King III speaks during the March on Washington August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 57th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech at the same location. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: Attendees hold images of George Floyd as they participate in the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 57th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech at the same location. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: Attendees participate in the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 57th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech at the same location. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., with her father Human Rights Advocate Martin Luther King III (C), speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. – Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer’s shooting of African American Jacob Blake. The protester also marked the 57th anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech delivered at the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Martin Luther King III, eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., introduces his daughter Yolanda Renee King to speak at the Lincoln Memorial during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, in Washington, DC. – Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer’s shooting of African American Jacob Blake. The protester also marked the 57th anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech delivered at the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Human Rights Advocate Martin Luther King III (C bottom) speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. – Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer’s shooting of African American Jacob Blake. The protester also marked the 57th anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech delivered at the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Demonstrators gather during the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The civil rights rally will be headlined by the Reverend Al Sharpton and is expected to bring thousands to the site where Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech 57 years ago. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The civil rights rally will be headlined by the Reverend Al Sharpton and is expected to bring thousands to the site where Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech 57 years ago. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: Participants surround the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial as demonstrators gather for the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington in support of racial justice on August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 57th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech at the same location. (Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: The daughter of Marqueese Alston, who was shot and killed by Washington’s Metropolitan Police on June 12, 2018, hugs her grandmother Kenithia Alston, standing with other families on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as demonstrators gather for the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington in support of racial justice on August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.
(Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer’s shooting of African American Jacob Blake. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP)
WRC-TV
Social distancing in effect at the Lincoln Memorial for the Commitment March on Friday, August 28.
(Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)
The daughter of Marqueese Alston, who was shot and killed by Washington’s Metropolitan Police on June 12, 2018, hugs her grandmother Kenithia Alston, standing with other families on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as demonstrators gather for the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington in support of racial justice on August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.
(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Secretary-Treasurer of the AFL-CIO Elizabeth Shuler speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the”Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
WRC-TV
- Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer's shooting (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators get a temperature check during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
(Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Regina performs the song Lift Every Voice and Sing as she appears with singer and songwriter George Clinton during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
(Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: Singer and songwriter George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic stands inside the Lincoln Memorial as he prepares to address demonstrators gathered at the memorial for the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington in support of racial justice on August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.
(Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Singer and songwriter George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic speaks during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
WRC-TV
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators arrive for the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
WRC-TV
George Clinton, founder of the Parliament-Funkadelic collective, on stage at the Commitment March.
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather for the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the National Mall on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather for the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the National Mall on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
(Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
A demonstrator walks through the Reflecting Pool at the National Mall during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators arrive for the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the National Mall on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
(Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
An unidentified woman speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
WRC-TV
WRC-TV
(Photo by MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Family members of Ronald Greene listen to speakers during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. Greene died in police custody following a high-speed chase in Louisiana in 2019.
(Photo by MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenithia Alston (R), mother of Marquise Alston, speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
WRC-TV
WRC-TV
WRC-TV