Industry Leaders Fill Advisory Board for New Virginia Tech Campus

An advisory board of tech industry executives will guide the new Virginia Tech campus in Northern Virginia that was instrumental in luring Amazon to the region.

The school announced Monday that Hunch Analytics CEO Sanju Bansal will chair the board. Top executives from Qualcomm, Boeing, KPMG, Northrop Grumman and The Carlyle Group will also serve on it.

Virginia Tech's 65-acre Innovation Campus will be located in Alexandria's Potomac Yard neighborhood, just down the road from Amazon's HQ2 project that will bring 25,000 high-paying jobs. Amazon cited the plans for the campus as a prime factor in its 2018 decision to choose Northern Virginia after a nationwide competition to land the tech giant.

Classes at the campus are currently being held online because of the pandemic. The campus will be based out of tech's existing location in Falls Church until the Alexandria campus is ready. Construction is expected to begin next year, with a projected opening date in 2024.