In Photos: LGBTQ+ Pride March, Car Parade Gathers Crowds in DC By NBC Washington Staff • Published 19 mins ago • Updated 19 mins ago LGBTQ+ pride was on display in Washington, D.C., Saturday as the community and allies marched and paraded through the streets. The following images captured some of the events of Capital Pride. 15 photos 1/15 Paul Morigi/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: People gather to dance and celebrate Pride 2021 at a rally in Freedom Plaza on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pride Month, hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, celebrates the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) 2/15 Drew Angerer/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Members and allies of the LGBTQ community participate in the Pride Walk and Rally through downtown Washington, DC on June 12, 2021. The Pride Month celebration is hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, a non-profit organization serving the needs of the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) 3/15 Drew Angerer/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Members and allies of the LGBTQ community dance and celebrate at the end of the Pride Walk and Rally in Freedom Plaza on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Pride Month celebration is hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, a non-profit organization serving the needs of the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) 4/15 Paul Morigi/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: People gather to dance and celebrate Pride 2021 at a rally in Freedom Plaza on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pride Month, hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, celebrates the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) 5/15 Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, center right, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, center left, attend the Capitol Pride Walk and Rally in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, June 12, 2021. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, center right, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, center left, attend the Capitol Pride Walk and Rally in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photographer: Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images 6/15 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris joins marchers for the Capital Pride Parade on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Capital Pride returned to Washington DC, after being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) 7/15 Drew Angerer/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Members and allies of the LGBTQ community participate in the Pride Walk and Rally through downtown Washington, DC on June 12, 2021. The Pride Month celebration is hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, a non-profit organization serving the needs of the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) 8/15 Drew Angerer/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Members and allies of the LGBTQ community dance and celebrate at the end of the Pride Walk and Rally in Freedom Plaza on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Pride Month celebration is hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, a non-profit organization serving the needs of the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) 9/15 Drew Angerer/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Members and allies of the LGBTQ community dance and celebrate at the end of the Pride Walk and Rally in Freedom Plaza on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Pride Month celebration is hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, a non-profit organization serving the needs of the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) 10/15 Drew Angerer/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Members and allies of the LGBTQ community march from Dupont Circle toward downtown Washington in the Pride Walk and Rally on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Pride Month celebration is hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, a non-profit organization serving the needs of the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) 11/15 Paul Morigi/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: People cheer as the Pridemobile Parade leaves Freedom Plaza for a city-wide tour on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pride Month, hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, celebrates the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) 12/15 Paul Morigi/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Riders prepare for the Pridemobile Parade in Freedom Plaza on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pride Month, hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, celebrates the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) 13/15 Paul Morigi/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: People cheer as the Pridemobile Parade leaves Freedom Plaza for a city-wide tour on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pride Month, hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, celebrates the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) 14/15 Paul Morigi/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Members of the LGBTQ community confront anti-Pride protestors behind a police line in Dupont Circle on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pride Month, hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, celebrates the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) 15/15 Paul Morigi/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Members of the LGBTQ community confront anti-Pride protestors behind a police line in Dupont Circle on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. 