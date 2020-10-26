In-Person Early Voting Begins in Maryland

In-person early voting begins Monday in Maryland and runs for eight consecutive days, including Saturday and Sunday.

Outside the Silver Spring Civic Center, the first early voters began lining up before dawn Monday.

Maryland has same-day voter registration, so residents who missed the advance voter registration deadline can register to vote at early voting and Election Day vote centers. They are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Find more information, including the locations of early voting centers, online here.

The Maryland State Board of Elections says voters must wear a mask at voting centers and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet (2 meters) between other people.

Early voting will end in Maryland the day before Election Day, which is Tuesday of next week.