‘I'm not the sum total of my mistakes:' Bowie State expands program allowing inmates to earn degrees

Bowie State University is expanding a program that allows inmates to earn a college degree -- creating a second chance for those serving time.

Those in the Jessup Correctional Institution may be locked up, but they're not giving up. The Bowie State program allows them to work on getting their bachelor's degrees, and according to the inmates, it's life changing.

The start of the semester is just around the corner for the Bowie State sociology students.

"When it came to education, me and education ain't mix. But upon me accepting Bowie State, now all I do is read and write," said Jermain Williams.

Williams and eight other inmates have already finished one semester of classes. Their tuition and fees are covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants.

Now, the program is expanding to 24 students.

"I feel better about myself," said Timothy Hawkins, another student. "It's something that I probably couldn't imagine at certain points of my life."

Their path toward a formal education has been anything but formal. It's a complicated path, but one that offers hope for a better future.

"I'm not the sum total of my mistakes. I can do something different," Hawkins said. "Something bigger. Something that's bigger than me."

Most classes are held inside Jessup Correctional's library. The work done there is rewarding and validating for Bowie State’s educators.

"Committing to education and liberating the mind is really important in this process, and our students are making a commitment to just that,” said Anthony Jackson, co-director of Bowie State's Prison Education Program.

It’s a commitment that’s proven to reduce recidivism. A RAND Corporation study found inmates enrolled in prison education programs were 43% less likely to end up in prison again.