‘I'll Silence You': Man Threatened With Machete During DC Pride

A man going to a restaurant during D.C. Pride festivities on Saturday was followed, called anti-gay slurs and threatened with a machete, police say. The aggressor also flung cicadas onto him as he ate, officials say.

A search is underway for a young man caught on surveillance footage. He’s shown carrying a blade that appears to be over a foot long.

The victim was walking to Shaw’s Tavern, on Florida Avenue NW near 6th Street NW, at about 3 p.m. Saturday when the aggressor began harassing him and using anti-gay slurs, a police report says.

The man stayed at the restaurant and the aggressor left.

The aggressor then returned, wielding a machete, and approached the man.

“I’ll silence you,” he said as he motioned at the huge knife, the police report says.

The aggressor also “appeared to stab cicadas on the ground” and flicked them onto the man as he dined.

No injuries were reported.

A hate crime investigation is underway, and the aggressor is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police.

