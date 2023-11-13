The following content is created in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Kaiser Permanente.

According to the CDC, 1 in 6 adults have the expectation that they’ll become a caregiver within the next two years, a profoundly rewarding albeit challenging experience. And while most caregivers are familiar with the essential tasks of providing physical care and managing medication, there are lesser-considered resources that that can significantly impact the well-being of both the caregiver and the care recipient; primarily, mental health services and exercise. These underappreciated resources can play a vital role in preventing falls, injuries, and mental health challenges, ultimately improving quality-of-life and potentially saving lives.

The role of exercise in caregiving

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Falls are a leading cause of injuries among seniors and are also a considerable risk for anyone with limited mobility. In fact, about 36 million falls are reported among older adults each year, resulting in more than 32,000 deaths. Caregivers often play a critical role in helping their loved ones avoid accidents, and exercise can serve a critical role in helping them help their loved ones. Regular exercise is a powerful yet underutilized tool in fall prevention; a study found that when older adults participated in group exercise, it significantly reduced their rate of falls by 82 percent and lowered their risk of falling by 96 percent. That’s because exercise programs tailored for those with limited mobility improve strength and balance, reducing the risk of falls. Caregivers can encourage their loved ones to participate in activities like Tai Chi or chair yoga, which are gentle yet effective. Caregivers themselves can also benefit from exercise, which helps them maintain mental wellness and physical health—a fit caregiver is better equipped to provide care and support without risking injury or exhaustion.

Yvette Morris, a strength and balance class instructor at Kaiser Permanente Gaithersburg Medical Center, notes the effectiveness of a quality, all-levels class: “I make sure that I have all kinds of modifications–so it doesn’t matter if you’re in a wheelchair or if you’re in a walker, I make sure that we can do the exercises. I’ve seen individuals come in that have been in a walker, and the next thing you know they’re walking with a cane.”

The role of mental health resources

Caregiving is a multifaceted journey that requires consideration of not only physical, but also emotional and psychological well-being. Mental health resources are critical for patients and caregivers, both of whom experience mental and physical demands that can lead to burnout, depression, and even suicidal ideation. For caregivers, mental health and well-being means avoiding exhaustion and burnout, enhancing patient outcomes by providing consistent high-quality care, and being better equipped to support and communicate with their patient or loved one about their needs. For patients who may be experiencing pain, isolation, health-related limitations, and more, accessing mental health support can substantially improve quality of life, and can even be lifesaving. Look for health care providers that offer resources like support groups, find local and online resources to connect with other caregivers or patients, and embrace therapy for psychological well-being. Integrated care systems, such as Kaiser Permanente’s, also alleviate much of the stress of traditional health care bureaucracy by consolidating multiple resources under one roof and even facilitating support groups and other therapies.

By embracing these sometimes overlooked but critical resources, caregivers can enhance the quality of care they provide, safeguard their own well-being, and potentially save lives. The importance of maintaining the spirit and resilience that caregiving demands cannot be overstated, nor the morale and resilience that patients need for a good quality of life.

For assistance with life care planning, access to telehealth services, and caregiver support, Kaiser Permanente is here every step of the way. Click here to learn more about Kaiser Permanente and how they can support you and loved ones throughout your caregiving journey.