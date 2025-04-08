If the CDC stops recommending fluoride in drinking water, what will change in DC?

Changes to the federal government's guidance on fluoride in drinking water nationwide could have impacts on the D.C. region.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he plans to tell the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to stop recommending fluoridation in drinking water nationwide.

He’s creating a task force to study the issue.

The announcement comes as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announces it is reviewing new information on potential health risks with fluoride in drinking water.

RFK Jr. said this is something President Trump would do on day one. That didn't happen, but Kennedy is making the push now.

The federal government does not set the standard for water fluoridation. That decision is made by states and local governments. But they largely follow the CDC's guidance, because it's considered the best scientific standard and has been for decades.

Fluoride is added to water by the different water suppliers in and around Washington, D.C. Some suppliers meet or exceed CDC recommendations in order to help prevent tooth decay.

Kennedy, who oversees the CDC, cannot order communities to stop fluoridation. But the Health Secretary can direct the CDC to stop recommending it.

Furthermore, water providers in our region have said they plan to continue the process when News4 checked.

The US Environmental Protection Agency sets the maximum level of fluoride allowed in public water - and no systems are allowed to surpass that.

The EPA's standard for changing its policy has a much higher bar than the CDC and requires an evidence base. News4 spoke with public health attorney Kathleen Hoke on what that means.

"The EPA could change its regulations, but they can't do so without an evidence base," Hoke said. "The legal standard is that they can't act in an arbitrary and capricious manner, so they can't just withdraw the regulations and then say there can be no fluoride in public waters, because they would get sued."

"I think it would be incredibly difficult for the EPA to say there could be no fluoride at all, or some minuscule level in public waters, and have that survive litigation," Hoke said.

In Kennedy's fight to remove fluoride, he has connected it to lowering IQ's in children, and claimed it causes bone breaks and disease. The IQ study he cites has been criticized because the data was collected from countries outside the U.S., where fluoride levels are more than double what’s recommended here.

Still, the issue has been at the center of heated debate, with Utah becoming the first state to ban fluoride in public drinking water despite pushback from dentists and health experts.