Icy Conditions Close Connecticut Ave. Lanes After Md. Water Main Break

Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase was too icy for safe driving on Thursday morning

By NBC Washington Staff

Southbound lanes of Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase will likely be closed through the Thursday morning commute after a water main break led to iciness, officials say.

Drivers were met with dangerously icy conditions on the 8500 block of Connecticut Avenue near Jones Bridge Road, where at least one car slid off the road.

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) says a 12-inch water main was reported broken on Wednesday. Crews thought they had shut off the flow of water, but apparently did not fully close it.

Water leaked onto the road and icy spots developed. Crews are working to put sand and salt over the ice, WSSC says.

WSSC says the water main will be repaired Thursday night. No customers were impacted by the break, the utility says.

