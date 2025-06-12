ICE agents detain people outside immigration court, strong-arm activists filming

Agents with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained as many as 11 men outside an immigration court in Sterling, Virginia, Wednesday.

News4 witnessed eight of the men being taken out of the court in handcuffs and shackles, then loaded into a van. Activists with New Virginia Majority say three others were already detained before News4 arrived.

ICE agents on the scene did not say why the men were being detained or where they were taking the men.

As the operation got underway on Wednesday morning, the activists recorded video that shows an ICE agent grabbing one of its members and knocking the phone out of the hands of another.

The operation took several hours.

All but one of the ICE agents were wearing masks as they escorted the men in handcuffs and shackles out the side door of the building, loading them into white vans.

The people driving the vans wore vests with the word "corrections" emblazoned across the chest.

New Virginia Majority, which describes itself as a civic engagement organization that fights for racial justice, says this is one of ICE's new tactics.

“We understand that court cases are being dismissed by the ICE prosecutors inside and people are being told they have the ability to appeal," said Sofia Saiyed, one of the activists at the scene. "And then telling the judge they want to appeal, and as they walk out of the courtroom, they are being detained in the hallway."

In a story News4 aired on June 3, immigration attorney Ofelia Calderon said other immigration attorneys have told her that's exactly what's happening. The cases are being dropped, and the people detained.

"What we are seeing here is families being torn apart and a breakdown of due process," Saiyed said.

Robin, another activist with New Virginia Majority, told News4 she was just videotaping what the ICE agents were doing outside the Sterling immigration court.

She said she was not getting in his way. The ICE agent declined to comment or give his name.

"You can record as much as you want as long as you are not interfering," the ICE agent says to Robin in the video.

"I am not interfering, sir," Robin replies in the video.

The video then shows the agent knocking the phone out of the hands of the activist filming Robin's interaction.

"I had stopped recording, as I said, and then he yanked my arm for some reason, angrily, and was basically not happy that I was there," Robin said.

News4 spoke with the agent on the scene, but he declined to tell his side of the story.

Another agent who identified himself as a spokesman for ICE would not comment on the scene, but instead asked News4 to send him an email with questions.

We did. As of this report, we're still waiting for a response.

News4 also reached out to the immigration court for comment. As of 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, we have not received a response.