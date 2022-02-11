‘I Want to Recover My Personal Life': Longtime DC Councilwoman Mary Cheh Won't Seek Re-election

D.C. Ward 3 Councilwoman Mary Cheh announced Friday that she will not run for a fifth term.

The 16-year council member said she took time to reevaluate her life during the COVID-19 pandemic. She announced her departure in a newsletter to her supporters.

"I have come to realize that I want to recover my personal life and dedicate more time to my granddaughter," Cheh said.

Cheh has served as a member of the D.C. Council since 2007. She thanked her constituents and supporters for the work accomplished in the past 16 years.

"We have seen outstanding advances in our schools, expanded nutrition access, and protections for the health and safety for all of our residents," the councilwoman said.

"It's time for someone else to pick up the mantle, and I am excited for the possibilities and future of Ward 3."

Primary elections for the Council of the District of Columbia will be on June 21.