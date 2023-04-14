school safety

‘I Want to Help': DC School Resource Officer Weighs In on Safety Debate

As school shootings continue across the country and with at least two fatal shootings near D.C. schools this year, the debate on whether or not to have SROs inside schools is heating up

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the past 10 years, Officer Tracy Taylor has spent part of his days walking the hallways of DC Public Schools. He’s one of a dwindling number of school resource officers, or SROs, assigned to public and charter schools in the District. 

“We’re here to help children. We’re not here to arrest them. We’re not here to intimidate them,” Taylor said. “Every day that I come to work, I want to touch someone’s life. I want to help someone.” 

As school shootings continue across the country and with at least two fatal shootings near D.C. schools this year, the debate on whether or not to have police officers inside public schools is heating up. 

At Eastern High School, the Northeast D.C. school where Taylor is assigned, the principal said he doesn’t want to see him go. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“My fear is that we’ll still have police support, we’ll still have police responding to issues of violence in the community and things that might endanger our students, but those officers won’t have the same level of relationships with the students,” Principal Steve Miller said. 

The D.C. Council voted in 2020 to phase out SROs by 2025. Mayor Muriel Bowser has tried to reverse that decision, and the council is divided on the issue. 

During the height of the SRO program, D.C. public and charter schools had more than 100 officers. There are now fewer than 40, though schools do have other security personnel. Council Member Zachary Parker introduced legislation that would create a safety director position for each school.

DC Public Schools (DCPS) Oct 21, 2021

Bill Would Increase Transparency, Oversight of Policing in DC Schools

school resource officers Sep 14, 2021

School Districts Offer Different Futures for School Resource Officers

Several groups oppose having police in schools. 

The advocacy group EmpowerEd said in a statement: “Research shows comparable schools with SROs have more student arrests, suspension, expulsions and worse incidents of violence. Too often police intervention escalates rather than de-escalates serious incidents. Instead we need to coordinate our approaches better — between violence interruption programs, safe passage, restorative justice, behavioral health and more.”

Samantha Davis of the group Black Swan Academy was part of a small protest outside the D.C. Council offices last week calling for alternatives. 

“We need to do more around school safety. We need to invest in real, true safety to go beyond policing. We are not going to be able to police ourselves out of this situation,” she said. 

Taylor has a different take. 

“I don’t get it. I don’t understand it, because we’re really needed. If you feel like we’re not needed … you’re going to throw me away like a piece of trash, at the expense of these children,” he said. 

This article tagged under:

school safetyCriminal Justiceschool resource officers
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us