‘I Want This to Stop': Mother Mourns 16-Year-Old Shot and Killed in NW DC

The mother of a 16-year-old boy shot to death in Northwest D.C. Friday is pleading for the gun violence to stop.

“I spent 16 years doing everything I possibly could so we wouldn’t be doing this right here,” said Kassius Glay’s mother, Juanita Cullbreth.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Kassius was a student at Bell Multicultural High School.

He was in a white Honda Civic with a friend Friday when someone suddenly opened fire on the car, killing Kassius and wounding his friend, police said.

They crashed into two cars in the 600 block of Upshur Street NW.

“I don’t even know how I feel,” Cullbreth said. “I’m still trying to process it.”

Someone shot into a car on Upshur Street in Northwest D.C. Friday, killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring his friend. Detectives believe that shooting is connected to a bullet-riddled car found blocks away. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Police found a white Mercedes with several bullet holes five blocks away at Princeton Place NW and Warder Street NW. There was no one inside the car.

Detectives believe both scenes are connected.

“Please, I don’t need nobody trying to retaliate,” Cullbreth said. “I want this to stop.”

She wants an end to gun violence in the District.

“I can’t imagine another mother feeling this bad,” she said.