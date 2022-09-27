‘I Hope I'm Inspiring Black Girls': Maryland Musician, 19, to Perform With Lizzo

A 19-year-old guitarist from Maryland will join music star Lizzo as she performs Tuesday in D.C.

Jordan Waters, who attended Howard Community College and grew up in Baltimore, will take the stage at Capital One Arena. She said she’s focused on her music and hopes the performance will be her big break.

“I’m calm right now, but on the inside I’m like, ‘I can’t wait for tonight,’” Waters said Tuesday.

She’s been singing her whole life and started playing guitar at age 11. She sent an audition tape to Lizzo’s team after one of her mentors was set to play on the tour but couldn’t make it. Waters practiced for days before making the tape.

“From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., just running it in my basement back to back to back to back. I didn’t like that one, throw it away – try it again. So, yeah, after I did that, the next week I turned it in and that was that,” Waters said.

The crowd in D.C. will be the largest for which has ever played. She said Lizzo gave her some advice: “Do your thing and just have fun.”

Waters said she hopes that someday young girls will look up to her, just as she looks up to Lizzo.



“I hope I’m inspiring black girls to, you know, do their thing,” she said.