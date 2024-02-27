Resident says DC fire that left 1 hurt, 23 displaced may have been caused by charging electric scooter

A fire left one person critically injured and 23 without a home after it ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

Crew rushed out to Peabody Street NW in Brightwood just after 12 p.m., as powerful flames and thick smoke forced dozens to evacuate in a matter of minutes.

Video showed how fire shot out of a basement unit as residents scrambled to safety.

D.C. Fire and EMS said one person was hospitalized with critical injuries and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Fire officials said the cause is still being investigated, but resident Cassandra Israel said the blaze started in her unit. She believes it was sparked by her friend's electric scooter as it was charging.

“I’m looking out the door at the room, and I just see all the flames and sparking, going towards our entrance and our exit,” resident Cassandra Israel said.

Firefighters had to use ladders to rescue those trapped in the upper floors. D.C. Fire and EMS said working fire alarms likely saved lives.

“The fire just like, went up in flames. And it was so much smoke. So when I turned my head in the hallway to tell the people to call 911, and then I looked at my apartment doors, I couldn’t see nothing,” Israel said.

Another resident, Andrew, jumped into action as soon as he knew something was wrong.

“I was sleep and I heard a boom,” he said. “All I saw was black and smoke and the knob was hot. So I went and I got my family and we jumped out through this here basement window to save ourselves.”

News4 was there as Andre Prailow and his family arrived to assess the damage. He said he’s thankful that his wife and three young children weren't inside when the fire broke out.

“As a parent, we just thank God, because we could’ve been there… We could either be cooking, we could be doing anything and that would’ve just happened,” Prailow said.

The fire department said nine of the units are uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.