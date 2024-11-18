I-95 shut down after man found shot outside car, causes traffic

Northbound lanes of I-95 are shut down Monday morning due to a shooting investigation, according to police.

Maryland State Police said at about 4 a.m., a man was found outside of a car near Route 198. An officer told News4 that the shooting involved two people who knew each other.

An altercation broke out and the suspect allegedly shot five times from their car and drove away, according to police.

The man who was found shot outside of a car was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

The shooting investigation closed the northbound lanes of I-95, causing traffic for a few hours. Police have redirected morning commuters to southbound lanes to help with the traffic.

The investigation is ongoing.