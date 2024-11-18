Interstate 95 (I-95)

I-95 shut down after man found shot outside car, causes traffic

Northbound lanes at the Prince George's/Howard County line of I-95 are closed due to the shooting investigation.

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Northbound lanes of I-95 are shut down Monday morning due to a shooting investigation, according to police.

Maryland State Police said at about 4 a.m., a man was found outside of a car near Route 198. An officer told News4 that the shooting involved two people who knew each other.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

An altercation broke out and the suspect allegedly shot five times from their car and drove away, according to police.

The man who was found shot outside of a car was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The shooting investigation closed the northbound lanes of I-95, causing traffic for a few hours. Police have redirected morning commuters to southbound lanes to help with the traffic.

The investigation is ongoing.

Charles County 19 hours ago

‘So many questions’: 2nd grader hurt ‘horseplaying’ in Charles County school bathroom

Air travel 3 hours ago

Budget travel icon Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy protection after mounting losses

This article tagged under:

Interstate 95 (I-95)Maryland
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us