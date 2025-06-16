Traffic

I-95 closed in both directions in Fredericksburg after power lines fall on highway

VDOT said to expect an extended closure. They shared this advice on alternate routes.

By Andrea Swalec

VDOT

I-95 was shut down in both directions in Fredericksburg, Virginia, as of midday Monday after power lines fell on the highway, authorities said.

All northbound and southbound lanes were closed at exit 130 in Fredericksburg, the Virginia Department of Transportation said at 12:15 p.m.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

VDOT advised drivers to expect an extended closure and avoid the area. A photo from the agency shows the lines draped across traffic lanes.

Here’s the advice VDOT shared on alternate routes:

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
  • “Travelers with destinations outside of the Fredericksburg area should use alternate routes east and west of the region, such as Route 301 or Route 29, to avoid major congestion and delays.
  • All Interstate 95 traffic is being detoured to Route 1 in the Fredericksburg area. Southbound traffic will be detoured at exit 140 (Courthouse Road) in Stafford County. Northbound traffic will be detoured at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) in Spotsylvania County.
  • Traffic signal timing is being adjusted along the Route 1 corridor to accommodate heavier traffic in the Fredericksburg area, but major delays are anticipated regionwide on primary and secondary roads in the region that connect with Route 1.”

Updates from VDOT are available by clicking here.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

West Virginia 37 mins ago

Flash flooding kills 5 in West Virginia, rescue teams searching for missing people

In the Community 3 hours ago

Volunteers pack and sort fresh food in Lorton to fight against food insecurity

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us