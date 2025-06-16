I-95 closed in both directions in Fredericksburg after power lines fall on highway

I-95 was shut down in both directions in Fredericksburg, Virginia, as of midday Monday after power lines fell on the highway, authorities said.

All northbound and southbound lanes were closed at exit 130 in Fredericksburg, the Virginia Department of Transportation said at 12:15 p.m.

VDOT advised drivers to expect an extended closure and avoid the area. A photo from the agency shows the lines draped across traffic lanes.

Here’s the advice VDOT shared on alternate routes:

“Travelers with destinations outside of the Fredericksburg area should use alternate routes east and west of the region, such as Route 301 or Route 29, to avoid major congestion and delays.

All Interstate 95 traffic is being detoured to Route 1 in the Fredericksburg area. Southbound traffic will be detoured at exit 140 (Courthouse Road) in Stafford County. Northbound traffic will be detoured at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) in Spotsylvania County.

Traffic signal timing is being adjusted along the Route 1 corridor to accommodate heavier traffic in the Fredericksburg area, but major delays are anticipated regionwide on primary and secondary roads in the region that connect with Route 1.”

