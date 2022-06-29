I-295 South Closed After Cars Got Stuck in Wet Tar: DC Police

D.C. police closed a section of southbound Interstate 295 near Benning Road in Northeast after several vehicles got stuck in wet tar from construction work.

The road is being repaired. The construction crew opened the road before it was ready to open, police said.

The type of asphalt used by the contractor caused vehicles to pick up chunks of tar that gets caught in wheel beds and tires, and the cars then got stuck, police said.

Police are working to remove the stuck vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The closure is expected to last until Thursday morning, police said.

Stay with NBCWashington for developments.