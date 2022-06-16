TRAFFIC

I-270 Sinkhole Shuts Down 2 Southbound Lanes

News4 has team coverage on a sinkhole that could back up traffic for days — and what you can do

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

If your morning commute involves heading south on I-270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, you might need to change your plans. 

A 25-foot-wide sinkhole was discovered on the highway Wednesday night, officials told News4

As of early Thursday, the two right lanes plus the right shoulder were closed — and officials said they could stay closed for days and cause major delays. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The sinkhole was found before the I-370 exit, near the Muddy Branch Road overpass. 

First4 Traffic’s Melissa Mollet said your best detour route is likely to be Rockville Pike. Traffic was light in the early hours of Thursday, but that’s likely to change as the morning commute picks up. Follow News4 and First4 Traffic for updates. 

Maryland State Police said a broken drainage pipe of about 6 feet wide caused the sinkhole. 

Local

missing person 7 hours ago

New York Woman, 23, Missing For More Than A Month May Be in the DC Area

sinkhole 9 hours ago

Major Sinkhole Closes 2 Lanes of I-270 in Montgomery County

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

TRAFFICMontgomery CountysinkholeI-270
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us