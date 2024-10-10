Montgomery County

Hyundai thefts decline 90 percent in Montgomery County following surge

The Montgomery County Police Department reported only 10 Hyundai thefts in October following efforts to combat a nationwide rise in auto thefts

By Jennifer Igbonoba and Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

Hyundai thefts have decreased by 90% in Montgomery County following efforts by local officials to combat the rise in auto theft.

Reports of stolen Hyundai vehicles declined to 10 this month, a decline from October of last year where 103 vehicles were reported stolen. September 2024 saw 35 stolen.

Reports of stolen Hyundais skyrocketed in 2021 after a social media trend showed how easy they were to steal due to a flawed ignition system.

D.C. and Maryland had a higher percent increase in auto thefts than the rest of the country, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Since the increase in vehicle theft, local officials have introduced multiple initiatives to help combat the rise in crime.

Hyundai repair events were held in a parking lot outside Montgomery County Police Headquarters.
Technicians sent by the automaker last May outfitted every vehicle in line with a free software update designed to address a flaw in the ignition system of 2011 to 2022 model Hyundai vehicles.

The Montgomery County Police Department also created the Auto Crime Enforcement Section in 2023 to address the issue of auto thefts throughout the country. did the same for residents in July.

Because of the high theft rate, some Hyundai owners have been denied coverage by their insurance companies.

"There's new Maryland Insurance Commissioner, Marie Grant, and we hope that she will step up to the plate and protect consumers and make sure that auto insurance is affordable for everyone," said Michael DeLong with the Consumer Federation of America, a nonprofit that has advocated for Hyundai owners nationwide.

Hyundai thefts have steadily declined since October 2023, despite a drastic increase and decrease since December 2023. Thirty-five Hyundai vehicles were reported stolen in September, indicating a more than 70% decline in Hyundai thefts in the last month.

Police still encourage residents to practice safety measures like locking their cars and reporting suspicious behavior.

