Hyundai offering free antitheft software upgrades at RFK Stadium

Hyundai and D.C. are holding an antitheft software upgrade event through the end of the month.
Any eligible driver can get the free upgrades, not just D.C. residents.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31. It’s located in the parking lot at RFK Stadium. No appointments are necessary.
These are the affected vehicles:
- 2018-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2020 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2013-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue