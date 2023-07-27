Hyundai offering free antitheft software upgrades at RFK Stadium

Hyundai and D.C. are holding an antitheft software upgrade event through the end of the month.

Any eligible driver can get the free upgrades, not just D.C. residents.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31. It’s located in the parking lot at RFK Stadium. No appointments are necessary.

These are the affected vehicles:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

Find more information here.