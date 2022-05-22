Hung Cao Wins 10th District GOP Nomination

Northern Virginia Republicans chose retired Navy captain and political newcomer Hung Cao to face Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the race for the 10th District.

Cao is a refugee from Vietnam and an immigrant to the United States, according to his campaign website.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School before attending the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis. Cao served in the Navy for 25 years.

Voters had to choose from 11 candidates using ranked choice ballots, and counting went late into Saturday night.

Polling locations saw long lines of voters. At Broad Run High School in Ashburn, lines snaked down the sidewalk and continued inside the hallways.

GOP leaders said they were encouraged by the turnout in the newly redrawn 10th District that covers Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, along with parts of Prince William and Fairfax counties.