Hundreds Run, Reflect During Annual 9/11 Memorial 5K in Arlington County

Hundreds of runners participated in the annual 9/11 memorial 5K race in Arlington County Saturday, an event that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years for charities related to the terror attacks.

John Hall, who lives in Arlington, won the race this year.

“I’ve won it once in 2015, so it feels good to be back in the top spot this year, in the 20th anniversary running of course,” Hall said.

Race director Jose Quiroz, a lieutenant in the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office, said the race is in its 19th year. Money this year is being donated to the Pentagon Memorial Fund to help with the visitor education center.

"It just brings so much pride and joy to my heart. 9/11 was my second day with the sheriff's office and this is just a small way that we can give back," Quiroz said. "Never forget, always remember."

The race drew people of all ages, including families and young children. Even firefighters, wearing their gear, ran the race meant to honor and remember those who died in the attacks and those who answered the call at the Pentagon.

Arnetta Morgan is a military mom whose family decided to participate in the race together.

"I have a son that was in the military. He just retired after 20 years. I sent him overseas, I had to send down and see him go overseas, and I'm so grateful that he came back," Morgan said.

More than 40,000 runners have crossed the finish line over the last 19 years. Some have run the race multiple times. It’s a way to give back and remember.

"We don't know anyone personally that passed from this horrible day 20 years ago but it's still dear to our hearts and we want to support the families," participant Laurie King said.

The race has raised over $800,000 over the past years. The goal is to raise more than $1 million for Sept. 11 related charities.