Montgomery County

Hundreds of Public Comments About Montgomery County’s School Boundary Review Released

By Scott MacFarlane

Montgomery county schools
Shutterstock

Montgomery county schools

" data-ellipsis="false">

Hundreds of parents, homeowners and students have submitted comments to Montgomery County Public Schools about the district’s controversial review of school boundaries. The assessment was ordered amid growing concern about overcrowding in some buildings and a push to diversify the county’s schools.  

Montgomery County Public Schools has scheduled a Tuesday evening public meeting at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda to hear comments and feedback about the boundary assessment. In a public records request, News4 has obtained hundreds of comments submitted electronically by the public.

Download Comments & Feedback from the MCPS Boundary Assessment

Preview of a page of comments submitted to MCPS obtained by the News4 I-Team.

An overwhelming majority of the comments are critical of the possibility of redrawn school boundaries or shifting of children to different schools. Dozens of the submitted comments cite home and property values, many commenters specified the impact of any redistricting on their own personal homes.

Local

New Year's Day 23 mins ago

Grandmother Killed on New Year’s Day in Dispute Over Car

Fairmount Height Police 3 hours ago

1st-Degree Rape Charge Against Former Maryland Police Officer Dropped

Current MCPS Elementary School Boundaries

Map of all public elementary schools in Montgomery County, MD. Based on most recent publicly-available data. Created by Sebastian Smoot.
Click on the districts for more information.

Source: Sebastian Smoot - ArcGIS,
NBC Washington

One public comment said, “Many, including my family, moved our home so our kids could go to the schools we wanted. If my kids are moved to another school cluster our next move won't be to that school cluster, it will be to Virginia.”

Another wrote, “I am outraged at this. My husband and I purposely moved to our house to put our kids in the schools we wanted and now you are telling me they aren't going to those schools. I will take action if needed.”

A supporter of the boundary analysis said, “Do not allow homeowners to bully the county into kicking the can down the road once again, as the status quo is untenable.”

The school district hired a contractor to conduct the boundary analysis. The report is expected to be completed in June. A spokeswoman said the school board would decide what, if any, action to take after it receives the report.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountySchoolsMCPSredistricting
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us