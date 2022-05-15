Hundreds of Metro Operators Need to Be Recertified; Green, Yellow Line Trains to See Delays

Metro will reduce service on Green and Yellow line trains while it works on recertifying rail operators who have lapsed recertification, the transit agency said. The impacts are expected until the end of May.

“Nearly half of Metro’s 500 rail operators” have not been recertified, a process “which includes classroom instruction, and supervised testing in the rail yards as well as on the mainline,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said.

Metro will begin to address the issue by removing 72 operators who became out of compliance before May 2021, according to a news release.

BREAK - Green and Yellow Line service delays likely tomorrow because Metro operators have not been going through proper training and safety refresher courses #wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/tjeSmdapPF — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) May 15, 2022

This means Green and Yellow line trains will run every 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes starting Monday.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) said it supported the decision after its audit “identified that Metrorail is not meeting its operational refresher training and recertification requirements.”

The WMSC also said it told Metro that it had “stopped train operator recertifications entirely,” and is pleased that Metro is now “aggressively addressing the matter.”

The recertification process is supposed to refresh the rules for train operators and provide evaluation. It will take two to three months to recertify more than 250 rail operators, WMATA said.

“The [WMATA Board of Directors] finds this unacceptable and extremely disappointing,” WMATA Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg said. “We support Metro management’s decision to immediately remove from service operators who became out of compliance more than a year ago as a first step.”