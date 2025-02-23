Northwest DC

Hundreds impacted by power outage in West End

Some apartments and hotels have brought in generators

By Jessica Albert

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vibrant section of D.C. is in the dark.

Hundreds of customers in West End and surrounding neighborhoods are spending another night without power.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The councilmember who represents that area says there was an explosion and fire underground early Friday morning.

People have been without power ever since, including hotels, apartment buildings and businesses.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“We needed to go to CVS, but they’ve been closed since yesterday morning, so we haven’t been able to get our prescriptions or anything,” said Madeleine Friedman, who lives in West End.

The power outage began early Friday morning after a catastrophic underground equipment failure that led to a fire at the intersection of M and 21st Streets.

Some apartment buildings and hotels without power have been bringing in generators to help their residents and guests get through this outage.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Virginia 6 hours ago

2 police officers killed during traffic stop in Virginia Beach

Loudoun County Feb 21

Photographer offers free headshots to laid off federal employees

“We really only have one outlet that works in the building and it's just right in the lobby,” said Bryce Beckner, whose building is running on a generator. “It’s a community charger. They have the power strip so a lot of people have been congregating in the lobby.”

“This is an extremely involved event and one that we have crews responding to on a 24-hour basis,” said Robert Spelman, senior manager of underground maintenance and construction at Pepco. “Not something that we’re typically experiencing.”

Pepco crews have been on scene since the outage started. They've been removing damaged cables and replacing them. The company expects all power to be back on by 10 p.m. Sunday.

“My message to our customers is number one, we take this very seriously, and when we have customers that are without power for an extended period of time, it's not something we take lightly, and that should be seen by the response that we have in the field,” Spelman said.

Pepco is working to restore as many customers as fast as possible before their estimated final restoration time.

This article tagged under:

Northwest DCWashington DC
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us