Humane Rescue Alliance Investigating 2 Cases of Animal Sex Abuse

What to Know A 3-month-old cat was found critically injured near Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens Aug. 19

A 7-month-old dog was found critically injured near Fort Dupont Park Aug. 11

Anyone with information about either case should call 202-723-5730

The Humane Rescue Alliance is investigating two cases of animal sexual abuse in D.C.

HRA received a call about an injured cat near Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Northeast Wednesday and found a critically injured 3-month-old kitten they name Owen.

Owen’s pelvis was fractured in two places and other injuries indicated he was sexually abused, according to HRA. Owen was taken to Friendship Hospital for Animals for care, but there was no medical treatment that could save his life, according to HRA.

The decision was made to humanely euthanize Owen.

In a case that doesn’t appear to be related, HRA received a call Aug. 11 about a puppy abandoned near Fort Dupont Park in Southeast.

They found a 7-month-old puppy they named Luna who was unable to stand and had injuries indicating sexual abuse, according to HRA. She suffered five broken vertebrae, two possible stab wounds to her chest and a dislocated hip and had likely been strangled.

Luna is able to stand again using a sling and is able to take a few steps thanks to the care of veterinarians at Friendship Hospital.

“The person responsible for torturing Luna has certainly demonstrated their propensity for extreme violence,” HRA Vice President of Field Services Chris Schindler said in a press release. “Study after study has shown that individuals who commit cruelty to animals, particularly sexual abuse crimes, are known to perpetrate these crimes against humans, especially children. To ensure the safety of the entire community, we will do everything in our power to find who is responsible and are asking for the public’s help to do so.”

There is a $5,000 reward for information about the abuse of Owen and a $10,000 reward for information about the abuse of Luna. Anyone who saw anything suspicious involving a kitten near the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens and anyone who noticed anything unusual involving a puppy near Fort Dupont Park on or before Aug. 11 or who recognizes Luna should call 202-723-5730 and select option three.