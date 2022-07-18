Hughes: What to Make of Johnny Davis' Uneven Summer League?

Hughes: What to make of Davis' Summer League? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

I first fell in love with NBA Summer League back in 2007. That was the year Kevin Durant was drafted and immediately looked like a star, but it was also the year the Wizards drafted Nick Young and Dominic McGuire, and both showed promise in Las Vegas.

Young, their first-round pick, was 6-foot-7, athletic and skilled. He didn't put up great numbers in Las Vegas, but he flashed star potential. McGuire, a second-round pick who averaged a preposterous 3.6 blocks per game in college, looked like an unusually versatile and disruptive defender at the forward position. I was convinced the Wizards had found a steal.

Both players ended up having solid careers, but ultimately it was an early reminder that the Summer League can be a mirage in the desert. What happens in Las Vegas often stays in Las Vegas. Sometimes there is little to no correlation at all.

That brings us to Wizards' 2022 first-round pick Johnny Davis, who appeared in three games for Washington before being shut down for the final two with lower back tightness. He was not a standout in the Summer League like many of the first-round picks this year were. Perhaps the injury was to blame. Or, maybe it was another factor like the difference in style of play compared to college, which may not be as stark in the actual NBA.

We can only speculate there, but it also may be fair to compare Davis' Summer League to those of other Wizards' recent first-round picks to see what it means for his immediate future. In the last three Las Vegas Summer Leagues, the Wizards have had three first-round picks in Davis, Rui Hachimura (2019) and Corey Kispert (2021).

Like Davis, Hachimura only played in three games, but in those games he was very effective. Hachimura averaged 19.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 50% from the field, 87.5% from the free throw line and 33.3% from three. The Wizards shut him down because they had seen enough. He passed the test.

Hachimura then went on to be the Wizards' first All-Rookie selection since Bradley Beal in 2013. Summer League was an accurate glimpse at a player who was going to hit the ground running in the NBA that fall.

Kispert was not nearly as productive as Hachimura, his former Gonzaga teammate. In four games last summer, Kispert averaged 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35.7% overall and 29.2% from three. He even missed two of his three free throw attempts.

While Kispert made progress game-to-game and probably would have fared better if a coronavirus outbreak didn't essentially remove all the point guards from the Wizards' roster, that performance somewhat signaled his road ahead. Kispert began his rookie season on the outside of the Wizards' rotation, but improved basically every month to become a key contributor in the second half of the year. He ultimately showed plenty of promise in his first NBA season.

If past is precedent, perhaps Davis will follow a similar track to Kispert. In his three Summer League games, Davis averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting just 29.6% from the field and 33.3% from deep. He also averaged 2.7 turnovers in only 24.8 minutes per game.

If Summer League served as baseline testing, Davis was much closer to Kispert than he was to Hachimura. And like Kispert, Davis faces a more challenging short-term future in terms of earning playing time than Hachimura did.

When Hachimura was drafted, the Wizards had just hit the reset button with their roster. They weren't expecting to compete the following season as they retooled around Beal and set themselves up to work around John Wall's contract and injuries. Hachimura was placed directly in the starting lineup and didn't really even need to look over his shoulder. The minutes were going to be there.

Kispert, on the other hand, joined a deeper team with higher expectations. He had to navigate those factors early on until he could find daylight due to injuries, lack of production from his teammates and then trades at the deadline.

As Davis looks ahead to the season, it's hard to decipher exactly where the opening for him will be. In an ideal world for him, the Wizards would see him as the primary backup to Beal at the two-guard position. But that could be affected by how they view Will Barton, who was acquired from the Nuggets and plays both the two and the three. If he starts at the three, that's good news for Davis. But if Barton backs up Beal, that puts an accomplished veteran ahead of Davis on the depth chart.

Other factors could include how much they view Kispert as a two rather than a three and what role Delon Wright ultimately plays. Perhaps working in Davis' favor is the fact the Wizards have not added a third point guard and, according to team president Tommy Sheppard, could slide Beal over to that position. Beal playing the one would lead to more minutes to go around at shooting guard, which would open the door for Davis.

While Davis' numbers in Summer League were unspectacular, he did show flashes. His first step on catch-and-gos can be effective when he is decisive and aggressive on the attack. He looked comfortable in the midrange with pull-up jumpers and floaters. If that is going to be his game initially, it will naturally require an adjustment period due to the size, length and quickness of NBA big men compared to college. The physics and timing of sending a floater over a defender like Rudy Gobert or Giannis Antetokounmpo are just different.

Davis' shooting will naturally take time to develop. He only hit 30.8% of his threes last season at Wisconsin and that could prove to be a hurdle for him as he joins a team that made the fewest threes of any team in the NBA in 2021-22. As head coach Wes Unseld Jr. tries to balance out lineups, making sure he has enough shooting on the floor will be paramount.

Davis, though, may be able to find his niche on the defensive end. Like Kispert did last season with his shooting and cutting, Davis could address a need by providing resistance on the perimeter. The Wizards were 25th in defensive efficiency last year and set out this offseason to find defenders who could stop the dribble. Wright figures to be a key part of that cause, but Davis could set himself apart from the other guards on their roster, if his defensive reputation from college carries over into the pros.

However Davis' NBA career begins, he and the Wizards can take solace in the trajectory he displayed in college. As a freshman, he averaged just 7.0 points per game and was not on NBA teams' radars as a 2022 first-round pick. Then, his scoring average jumped to 19.7 points per game and the following summer he was drafted in the top 10.

Three games in the desert were just the very beginning for Davis. As Kispert showed, a lot can change in a short period of time.