Huge Steel Beams Fall Off Truck, Injure Driver on DC Highway

By NBC Washington Staff

One person is hurt after two enormous steel beams fell off a truck and onto a highway in Northeast D.C., officials say. 

The metal girders slammed onto northbound I-295 prior to the Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue exit on Monday afternoon, the fire department said. Photos show one beam spanning several lanes of traffic; the other is propped up almost vertically. 

The driver of a minivan hit one of the girders. A photo appears to show that their airbag deployed. The driver was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not believed to be life-threatening. 

The driver of the truck that dropped the beams fled, the fire department said. They received a report that the truck struck a nearby bridge. That bridge was not damaged, a fire department spokesman said.

All lanes of I-295 northbound were closed as crews awaited vehicles that could remove the beams. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

