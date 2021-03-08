Huge Steel Beams Fall Off Truck, Injure Driver on DC Highway

One person is hurt after two enormous steel beams fell off a truck and onto a highway in Northeast D.C., officials say.
The metal girders slammed onto northbound I-295 prior to the Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue exit on Monday afternoon, the fire department said. Photos show one beam spanning several lanes of traffic; the other is propped up almost vertically.
The driver of a minivan hit one of the girders. A photo appears to show that their airbag deployed. The driver was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the truck that dropped the beams fled, the fire department said. They received a report that the truck struck a nearby bridge. That bridge was not damaged, a fire department spokesman said.
All lanes of I-295 northbound were closed as crews awaited vehicles that could remove the beams.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.