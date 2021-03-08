Huge Steel Beams Fall Off Truck, Injure Driver on DC Highway

One person is hurt after two enormous steel beams fell off a truck and onto a highway in Northeast D.C., officials say.

The metal girders slammed onto northbound I-295 prior to the Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue exit on Monday afternoon, the fire department said. Photos show one beam spanning several lanes of traffic; the other is propped up almost vertically.

Collapse incident I-295 N/B prior to Burroughs Ave NE. This does not involve a bridge, but apparently a dropped load of girder type metal from a truck that left scene. 1 vehicle was partially struck. 1 occupant non life threatening injury. pic.twitter.com/F9DMxx9fBr — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 8, 2021

Update incident N/B I-295 prior to Burroughs Ave NE. #DCsBravest have transported 1 patient non life threatening injury from a vehicle partially struck. We will monitor scene pending arrival of resources capable of removing these 2 large metal girder type items. pic.twitter.com/6T20tSI6LN — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 8, 2021

The driver of a minivan hit one of the girders. A photo appears to show that their airbag deployed. The driver was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not believed to be life-threatening.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver of the truck that dropped the beams fled, the fire department said. They received a report that the truck struck a nearby bridge. That bridge was not damaged, a fire department spokesman said.

All lanes of I-295 northbound were closed as crews awaited vehicles that could remove the beams.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.