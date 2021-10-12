Howard University

Howard University to Celebrate Homecoming Without Alumni on Campus

In-person events are solely open to HU students.

By Gabriela Perez Jordan

Howard University prepares to celebrate homecoming in person this year, from Oct. 16 to 24, after holding all events virtually last year.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the university has decided its in-person events will be closed off to alumni and will focus on limited capacity, student-centered events.

Alumni may participate in virtual homecoming events and will have the option to view the festivities via livestream.

“This year, our focus is on ensuring that Howard students have the opportunity to safely experience Homecoming while providing our alumni with creative opportunities to participate in Homecoming events virtually,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Cynthia Evers in a press release.

Howard also announced this year’s homecoming theme will be “remember the times”

“Howard is calling on students, alumni, faculty and staff to remember their first Homecoming experience, their first Homecoming football game and fond University experiences,” Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said.

Some of the featured events returning in person this year include the Bison Madness pep rally, the Fashion Show, the Greek Life Step Show, a Homecoming Concert, the annual Lavender (LGBTQ+) Reception and the Homecoming Day of Service.

