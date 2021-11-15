Howard University Students Announce Agreement Ending Monthlong Protest

Howard University students reached an agreement with school administrators over housing concerns, accountability and more, students announced Monday.

The deal announced in a press conference on Black Star Network’s YouTube page follows a series of demonstrations that began Oct. 12.

“Today is a new day for Bison everywhere,” one student said Monday. “We garnered everything we were entitled to.”

Howard University administrators did not immediately comment.

