Howard University Students Announce Agreement Ending Monthlong Protest

“Today is a new day for Bison everywhere,” one student said. “We garnered everything we were entitled to.” 

By NBC Washington Staff

howard university campus
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Howard University students reached an agreement with school administrators over housing concerns, accountability and more, students announced Monday. 

The deal announced in a press conference on Black Star Network’s YouTube page follows a series of demonstrations that began Oct. 12. 

“Today is a new day for Bison everywhere,” one student said Monday. “We garnered everything we were entitled to.” 

Howard University administrators did not immediately comment. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

